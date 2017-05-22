Majority of Americans Think Trump Puts Self Above Country - Poll

© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski US President Trump Approval Hits New Low for Third Time in May - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)More than half of all Americans think US President Donald Trump puts himself ahead of the country, a new Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 51 percent of likely US Voters believe that when President Trump makes a decision, he is more concerned with what's best for himself than he is the country or his political party," a press release about the poll stated.

The poll found that 39 percent of Americans believe Trump is more concerned with the interests of the country, and seven percent said Trump is most concerned about the Republican Party's interests.

The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.

