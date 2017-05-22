Register
17:35 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.

    Unchartered Waters: Trump's '21st Century Mercantilism' Could Alter Globalism

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 139 0 0

    President Trump's turn away from the US' traditional role as the leader of global economic integration will have consequences for the world economy that are difficult to predict, economist Aleksey Mikheev writes.

    During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump pledged a series of reforms to jump-start the economy, which he believes will generate three million extra jobs and annual GDP growth of four percent.

    "My great economists don't want me to say this, but I think we can do better than that [four percent]," Trump declared before his victory, in September last year.

    A Saturday Night Live frame
    © Photo: YouTube/Saturday Night Live
    When the Cat's Away, Mice Will Play: Trump Trip Sparks New Rumors in White House
    Trump's plans include large tax cuts, infrastructure projects, a reduction in regulation, renegotiating trade agreements and turning away from globalization.

    "Our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalization—moving our jobs, our wealth and our factories to Mexico and overseas," the US President said in a campaign speech last June.

    Trump's anti-globalist ideology is a threat to the global integration processes that Washington has led for decades, economist Aleksey Mikheev writes in Gazeta.ru. In addition, the US President's unpredictability, for example, his bombing of a Syrian army base, makes it even harder for economists to assess what its impact will be.

    "Three months have passed since Trump was elected President, but even this short time is enough to assess where exactly the economic vector of this superpower is heading. It is now directed towards isolationism and mercantilism, away from globalization and the integration of world economies. In fact, we are seeing the practical resuscitation of classical ideas that prevailed several centuries ago, between the 16th and 19th centuries. Instead of muskets and frigates, now there are nuclear missiles and aircraft carriers; the social structure has changed beyond recognition, but there has been an ideological return… national protectionism in the main player in the world economy," Mikheev said.

    Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
    Where Industry Grows, the Economy Will Follow: Russian Industrial Output Up 2.3%
    Trump presents a challenge for economists because like his shock election victory, his actions are hard to predict. The new US President represents a new world in which professional economists, who are paid to make future prognoses, are unable to do so.

    "This kind of sudden transformation, which nobody could have predicted a year or even a few months ago, calls into question economics' capability of making long-term prognoses," Mikheev wrote.

    "The comparative accuracy of macroeconomic calculations was always mainly based on the fact that the world and its economy have become a rather predictable place in recent decades. Trade barriers collapsed, participation in the WTO increased (which Russia, as we recall, had to make a lot of effort to join). Slowly but surely, the prosperity of countries and citizens grew."

    "Now this whole linear model of steady growth is being questioned, since the main participant in these economic processes, the country that shaped the face of the world economy, no longer adheres to these integration processes."

    Mikheev thinks that Trump's rejection of the US' leading role in economic globalization  will have repercussions for the dollar's status as the world's global currency.

    "Let's remember that after the fall of the Bretton Woods monetary system and the abolition of the gold standard in the late 1970s, the dollar was recognized as the 'world currency' precisely on the basis of a general understanding that the United States was and will be the locomotive of global integration and international trade."

    A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France May 27, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/File Photo
    'Digital Gold': Cryptocurrencies Soar as Investors Swap Dollars for Bitcoins
    "Now, when the issuer of the world currency has outlined a new course – away from global integration processes and toward economic protectionism, a question arises about the consequences of this decision for the financial and economic systems that currently exist in the world."

    Economists appear divided on the impact this change will have on the world economy. Some say that US protectionism will have a positive effect on the world economy if it can increase US GDP, which will have a knock-on effect throughout the world. Others think that the departure of the world leader in integration processes will slow down economic growth globally.

    In the longer term, the analyst predicts that the decline of economic integration will have far-reaching political effects.

    "Disintegration processes in the economy and politics are closely related. We don't have to go far to find examples. Many economists remember that the political collapse in the late Soviet Union correlated with the disintegration of a single national economy: economic and political problems mutually aggravated each other and the final stage of the collapse of the USSR was largely due to the fact that the Soviet republics began to impose their own import duties and other protectionist measures. Of course, the North American Free Trade Zone (NAFTA) is not the USSR during perestroika, but nevertheless what happens in this integrated association is subject to general economic laws."

    Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed Greece flag
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Greek Debt Turmoil Still Weighs on Euro Area Economic Growth
    However, the US retreat into protectionism doesn't have to spell the end of the globalist economic system. It may continue under the auspices of other countries – including Russia.

    "What does all this uncertainty mean for Russia? Ironically, these new threats to the global economy create a window for previously missed opportunities."

    "The self-imposed departure of the world's largest and strongest player from the team game of national economies does not mean the match is over. As long there is still no 'chain reaction' from the world's other major economic players, the current vacuum in international trade integration will be filled by those market participants who don't succumb to the temptation to build their own barriers, in addition to those that are currently being built by the new US Administration."

    "Nevertheless, this optimistic model assumes the existence of a backup plan 'B.' The linear era in the world economy appears to have come to an end, and the map of the new global macroeconomic reality will be formed largely on the basis of variables which are at the moment unknown," Mikheev concluded.

    Related:

    Medvedev to Attend Black Sea Economic Cooperation Meeting in Istanbul
    GE Signs Deals Worth $15Bln Aimed at Diversification of Saudi Economy
    Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Economic Espionage in US
    Russia Must Have Clear Economy Development Plan for Next Decade - Putin
    Tags:
    protectionism, economic forecast, economic growth, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok