America’s Own Arab Spring? The Dire Threats of Getting Rid of Donald

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's "obstruction of the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference," which he apparently demonstrated by dismissing ex-FBI head James Comey, has been used by US Congressman Al Green, a Democrat from the state of Texas, as a pretext for a call to impeach the President.
Radio Sputnik commentator Ilya Kharlamov runs through the arguments which are being used to call for impeaching Trump. He points to the recent report by The Washington Post that a "month before Donald Trump clinched the Republican nomination, one of his closest allies in Congress — House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy — made a politically explosive assertion in a private conversation on Capitol Hill with his fellow GOP leaders: that Trump could be the beneficiary of payments from Russian President Vladimir Putin."
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican "known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia," it explained.
McCarthy’s claim naturally drew laughter from the lawmakers assembled, to which the congressman apparently replied "Swear to God!"
Kharlamov noted that prior to asking for supernatural assistance; actually presenting a grain of evidence might better support one’s case.
"The country, which has in possession the most advanced technologies in all spheres of life, is steadily moving towards an intellectual collapse, when orchestrated rumors, speculation and accusations define the agenda," he writes in his article for Sputnik.
He warned of the dire consequences it might cause, given the amount of nukes it possesses and the number of small arms possessed by its citizens.
All comments
Show new comments (0)