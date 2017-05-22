Register
    A Saturday Night Live frame

    When the Cat's Away, Mice Will Play: Trump Trip Sparks New Rumors in White House

    © Photo: YouTube/Saturday Night Live
    US
    0 23610

    Donald Trump is currently on his Middle East tour, but domestic political scandals surrounding the US President and his entourage show no sign of abating.

    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington, US, March 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    The End is Near? Why US President Trump's Impeachment is 'Unlikely'
    It seems that domestic political scandals related to Donald Trump and his entourage have gathered strength as the US President continues his Middle East tour, RT reported.

    Notably, Trump's actions have provoked an outcry from both the Republicans and his closest associates.

    For example, long-time Trump pal and former campaign adviser Roger Stone said in his Twitter page that seeing Trump receive an award from the Saudi Arabian King makes him "want to puke."

    According to Stone, instead of meeting with the Saudis, Donald Trump must demand compensation from them "for the 9/11 attacks that they financed."

    Stone used the hashtag Jaredsidea apparently in order to hint that it was Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner who advised the US President to first visit Saudi Arabia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Says Claims Trump Gave Lavrov Secret Info Show 'Political Schizophrenia' in US
    Shortly before the beginning of Trump's Middle East tour, Dana Rohrabacher, one of the Republican Party's more prominent politicians, added fuel to the proverbial fire regarding the alleged connections between Trump and Russia, RT said.

    RT quoted the New York Times as saying that in 2012, the FBI allegedly warned Rohrabacher that he could become the object of attention of "Russian spies."

    In this vein, RT recalled that Rohrabacher remains one of the most consistent supporters of Trump in Congress, but at the same time he calls for normalizing relations with Moscow.

    Information about Rohrabacher's alleged meeting with the FBI was followed by the publication of a conversation between Kevin McCarthy, the Republican majority leader in the US House of Representatives, in which he claims that both Trump and Rohrabacher ostensibly receive money from Moscow.

    Meanwhile, the ongoing discussion about Trump's presidential competence has alarmed another member of his family who had attempted to stay aloof from politics earlier, namely, First Lady Melania Trump.

    The Politico quoted a source as saying that the First Lady is alarmed about White House spokesman Sean Spicer failing to duly respond to the growing number of accusations against her husband.

    "She was really concerned that Spicer was not doing a good job, that they were not proactive in defending the president. The leaks bother her. She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him," The Politico quoted the source as saying.

    Saturday Night Live, a New York-based late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show, also quipped at the US President-related scandals earlier this month.

    During the performance, actor Alec Baldwin, impersonating Donald Trump, sings Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah as representatives of Trump's entourage come to the stage.

    Then quasi-Trump declares himself innocent, shifting the responsibility to those in his team.

    He concludes by saying that he does not give up because he did not do anything wrong and that he cannot say the same about them, in a clear nod to his team.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    That Awkward Moment: Trump 'Wanted to Be Friends With Russia But Ruined Everything'
    Meanwhile, US Congressmen continue to discuss the possibility of launching an impeachment procedure against Trump, even though the idea has yet to be supported by the Republican majority.

    Last week, US Congressman Al Green, a Democrat from the state of Texas, said that President Donald Trump must be impeached because of his obstruction of the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

