US Journalists Not Informed of Sunday's Tillerson's Press Briefing in Riyadh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US journalists were not invited or told about the news conference of US State Secretary Rex Tillerson held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, media reported.

According to The Hill, citing the journalists, the White House announced to the White House press corps that Tillerson would hold another briefing on Monday, after the reports on Sunday's news conference emerged.

The State Department also provided the reporters with a transcript of the news conference held alongside Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir in Riyadh.

In March, Tillerson addressed the criticism in the media over his decision to deny access to a traveling press pool during his trip to China by calling himself "not a big media press access person."