17:20 GMT +321 May 2017
    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington, US, March 21, 2017

    The End is Near? Why US President Trump's Impeachment is 'Unlikely'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    1274 0 0

    US Congressmen continue to discuss the possibility of launching an impeachment procedure against US President Donald Trump, even though the idea has yet to be supported by the Republican majority.

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    No Source Too Anonymous: As Leaks Pour From White House, Speculation on Russia, Comey, Kushner Rages
    Earlier this week, US Congressman Al Green, a Democrat from the state of Texas, said that President Donald Trump must be impeached because of his obstruction of the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

    The US media has continued to narrate about alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and exploring the claims that Russia may have influenced the 2016 presidential election despite a  complete lack of evidence.

    "President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged," Green stated.

    The "act" he refers to is the obstruction of a lawful investigation of the President's campaign ties to Russia during his 2016 presidential election. Impeachment is the process whereby the legislature formally levels charges against the president.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention away from pressing domestic issues.

    In another development this week, US Congressman Justin Amash is the first Republican to have mentioned, during an interview, the possibility of impeaching President Trump.

    Amash was asked by The Hill if the details in the memorandum written by former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey were true, and if it merited impeachment, and Amash said, "Yes."

    "But everybody gets a fair trial in this country," he added, referring to the United States.

    The US media has reported on the existence of a memorandum, written by Comey after a meeting with Trump in February, allegedly stating the US President asked Comey to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his ties to Russia.

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Groton, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Special Counsel Vital in Trump-Russia Probe as Allegations Get Ahead of Facts - US Senator
    The White House has denied the allegations, stressing that Trump has never asked Comey or any other official to close the investigation into Flynn's alleged ties with Russia.

    Adding fuel to the fire was Trump's meeting on May 10 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, during which Trump reportedly shared highly-classified intelligence from Israel about the terrorist group Daesh (ISIL/ISIS).

    On Thursday, media reports said that the US Department of Justice appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into the alleged ties between the Trump team and the Russian officials.

    In this vein, the Russian online newspaper Gazeta.ru quoted St. Petersburg-based expert on the US Ivan Kurilla as saying that in 1998, a special prosecutor was also appointed to investigate then-US President Bill Clinton's abuse-of-power.

    Kurilla recalled that the US President's impeachment never took place at the time because although "the vote was purely partisan which is why there were no prospects."

    As far as Trump is concerned, "he is unlikely to face the impeachment process" as well, according to Kurilla.

    He pointed to "a lot of insignificant compromising material [related to Trump], for which no one can be held accountable."

    In general, a stable, negative stance towards Trump is being nevertheless maintained in the United States, according to Kurilla.

    Sergey Oznobishchev, deputy head of the Moscow-based Institute of Strategic Assessments, said, for his part, that the only way to start an impeachment process against Trump is to try to prove that he provided secret information to Russia.

    "With Trump already being called the most unpopular president in US history, the impeachment procedure stipulates providing concrete evidence, such as revealing [state] secrets to Russia. It will be necessary to prove that some formal instructions have been violated, something that will prove a tricky task," Oznobishchev was quoted by Gazeta.ru as saying.

    According to a survey by Public Policy Polling released on Tuesday, some 48 percent of US voters believe that Trump should be impeached, for the first time exceeding those who oppose the idea.

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Putin Says Russia Ready to Provide US Congress With Transcript of Trump-Lavrov Talks
    The poll attributed the backlash against Trump to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as widespread opposition to legislation approved by the House of Representatives that would roll back benefits under Obamacare.

    Under the US Constitution, the President can be subjected to impeachment for treason, bribery or serious abuse of power.

    Due to be initiated by the House of Representatives, an impeachment procedure is supposed to be approved by a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

    Tags:
    impeachment, abuse of power, trial, vote, development, Donald Trump, United States
