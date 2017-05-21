Trump Wants Muslim Countries to Share Burden of Fighting Terrorism With US

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Trump to Call on Muslim Allies to Take Strong Stand Against Terror - McMaster

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump believes that the Muslim countries should share the burden of the fight against terrorism with the United States, according to excerpts from his speech addressing Muslim leaders to be delivered later on Sunday released by the White House.

"We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong – and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump will say in Saudi Arabia, which is the first country he visited as the president of the United States.

Trump will underline that the United States does not seek military resolution of the Middle Eastern problems, stressing that the countries of the region should not wait for the United States "to crush this enemy [terrorism] for them."

"Our partnerships will advance security through stability, not through radical disruption… And, wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms – not sudden intervention," Trump will say, adding that the countries of the Middle East "will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries, and for their children."

According to Trump’s speech, the United States seeks to create a "coalition of nations" against terrorism not dictating its will to the region.

"We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all," the speech reads.

According to Trump, the fight against terrorism is not a battle between different faiths, sects or civilizations, but "a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it."

"That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians," the US leader will say.

Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday and held talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and is also expected to take part in the summit of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries along with some 50 other heads of state or government.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!