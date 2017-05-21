Driver in Deadly Times Square Crash Wanted to 'Get Help' to Fix Life

© REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith New York Police Confirms Driver in Deadly Times Square Crash Charged With Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Rojas driving a car slammed into a crowd in New York City's Times Square, killing one person and wounding 22 others.

"I was trying to get help. I wanted to fix my life. I wanted to get a job. Get a girlfriend," Rojas said.

The ex-Navy soldier explained that he had recently asked for help from a mental health counselor at a local veteran’s center but had not received it. Waking up in jail after the attack, Rojas said he could not remember anything about what he did, according to the outlet.

"I just want to apologize to all the victims’ families… I want to apologize to my mom," Rojas said adding he was "shocked, confused and hungry."

Rojas, 26, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. On Friday, the man said to police that he had been drugged when he carried out the attack.

According to New York Police Department (NYPD), Rojas was charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.