'Trump Loves Him': US Leader Reportedly Regrets 'Good Man' Flynn's Resignation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the media, just two days after firing Flynn, Trump told his aides he should have kept him as the adviser and repeatedly called him "a good man" in conversations with his close associates.

"A lot of people in the White House don’t want anything to do with Flynn. But Trump loves him. He thinks everyone is out to get him," a White House official was quoted as saying by the magazine.

The White House fired Flynn several weeks after Trump took office for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak. Flynn originally said sanctions against Russia were not discussed in his conversations with Kislyak, but then admitted that they had been mentioned.

Besides, Flynn turned out to have financial ties to Turkey . In March, he registered with the US Department of Justice for work he did as a lobbyist from August to November 2016 that could have benefited the government of Turkey.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, kept records of a conversation, in which Trump asked him to end an investigation about Flynn’s reported financial ties to Turkey and Russia.