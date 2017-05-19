Mattis: Military Solution in North Korea to Be 'Tragic on Unbelievable Scale'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will continue to have the international community put pressure on North Korea to stop its missile tests and nuclear program after Pyongyang’s latest launch on Sunday, because any military solution would be unbelievably tragic, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We’re going to continue to breed the same kind of pressure internationally that we’ve been trying to," Mattis stated. "As you know if this goes to a military solution it is going to be tragic on an unbelievable scale."