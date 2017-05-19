Comey’s Press Conference Unfair to Hillary Clinton - Deputy Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rosenstein was testifying to both chambers about his role in the firing of Comey by President Donald Trump on May 9. Comey was only the second FBI director in the bureau’s history to be sacked.

"I thought the July 5 press conference was profoundly wrong and unfair both to the Department of Justice and Secretary Clinton, Rosenstein told both the US Senate and the House of Representatives in a prepared statement reported by NBC News.

© AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster How to Get the 'Russian Interference' Issue Sorted Out Once and for All

Rosenstein said that in his July 2016 press conference, Comey "explicitly usurped the role of the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General and the entire Department of Justice."

The press conference violated engrained rules and traditions and guaranteed that some people would accuse the FBI of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, Rosenstein added.