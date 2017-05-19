New York Car Accident Can Result in Street Design Changes at Times Square

© REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith New York Police Confirms Driver in Deadly Times Square Crash Charged With Murder

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A deadly car crush in New York that left one person dead may lead to the re-design of a street at Times Square, a Department of Transportation official said in a press conference on Friday.

"We now know that these tragedies are preventable. And the most effective way to begin prevent these tragedies is through better street design that protects pedestrians and all road users when reckless driving occurs," the official stated.

On Thursday, a vehicle slammed into a crowd in New York City's Times Square, killing one person and wounding 23. The accident happened as a result of drunk driving, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Richard Rojas, 26-year-old resident of Bronx, was identified as the driver of the car and taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The Transportation Department official also told reporters that New York City must approve speed enforcement legislation and provide more radars and cameras to avoid similar accidents in the future.