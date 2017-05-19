New York Car Accident Can Result in Street Design Changes at Times Square

"We now know that these tragedies are preventable. And the most effective way to begin prevent these tragedies is through better street design that protects pedestrians and all road users when reckless driving occurs," the official stated.
On Thursday, a vehicle slammed into a crowd in New York City's Times Square, killing one person and wounding 23. The accident happened as a result of drunk driving, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The Transportation Department official also told reporters that New York City must approve speed enforcement legislation and provide more radars and cameras to avoid similar accidents in the future.
