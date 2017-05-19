New York Police Confirms Driver in Deadly Times Square Crash Charged With Murder

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the reports on Friday that Richard Rojas, the driver of the car that plowed into a crowd in Times Square, killing one and injuring 22 more, has been charged with murder.

"Richard Rojas was charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide," NYPD spokesman told Sputnik.

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Suspected Driver of Car Ramming Into Pedestrians in NYC Times Square Identified

Twenty-two people were injured after a red Honda plowed into the crowd on the corner of 45th street and Broadway around noon on Thursday, according to police.

Richard Rojas, 26-year-old resident of Bronx, was identified as the driver of the car and taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Police stated that Rojas has multiple previous records of driving under the influence.