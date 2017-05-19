US President Trump Approval Hits New Low for Third Time in May - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Approval for the president fell 44 percent in the May 4 survey and 42 percent on May 4, the latest poll revealed.

"Fifty-three percent disapprove of Trump… and 41 percent approve," a press release explaining the latest poll stated.

The release credited Trump’s decline in popularity to ongoing federal probes of Russia’s purported role in the 2016 presidential election — allegations that have been repeatedly denied by Moscow.

Trump claims that a US obsession with Russia is driven Democrats who are unwilling to admit that they fumbled an election that was theirs to win and using Russia as a scapegoat.