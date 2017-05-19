Register
15:17 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Groton, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.

    Trump’s Fiscal Reform Called Into Question Amid Budget Balancing Debate

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    17231

    US President Donald Trump will deliver his 2018 budget plan to Congress next week, and while cuts in domestic spending will infuriate the Democrats, lowered spending on foreign aid and the State Department will dismay the Republicans, while the feasibility of tax reform remains a point of discussion.

    Kristian Rouz – US President Donald Trump’s fiscal policy plan might face stiff opposition, not only from his opponents from the Democratic Party, but from his fellow Republicans as well. The plan will be sent to Congress shortly, and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has already called into question the feasibility of the proposed fiscal stimulus and its projected positive effects on US economic growth.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Tillerson Says Trump's Pick for USAID Chief Will Help to Advance Security

    In April, Trump revealed a one-page fiscal initiative, proposing massive business and individual income tax cuts down to 15 percent, as well as optimizing the complicated system of tax brackets. The White House also aims to increase infrastructure spending, and critics of the plan are concerned that the increased costs of the initiative could deepen the federal budget deficit, contributing to increased borrowing by the US government.

    People look on during a healthcare rally Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Utah's all-Republican House delegation voted Thursday in favor of a health care overhaul that could impact people with pre-existing conditions, triggering serious worries from people who fit that category.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    Poll Shows Trump’s Approval Rating Fall After Health Care Vote
    Republicans in Congress maintain their commitment to revenue neutrality, which means that any increase in federal spending should be made up for with a subsequent increase in tax revenues. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has advocated the fiscal stimulus plan, saying that lower taxes will produce buoyant economic growth and greater budget revenues down the line in accordance with the Laffer curve model.

    However, Mnuchin is not sure whether the Trump-proposed plan will stimulate the economy enough to allow for a massive rebound in business activity, while the deep tax cuts will certainly exacerbate the budget deficit issue.  

    "What I have said repeatedly is that any plan we put forward we believe should be paid for with economic growth," Mnuchin said, speaking before the Senate Banking Committee. "I am concerned as to whether some of the models will attribute enough growth in dynamic scoring but when we present the details we will present how we think it should be paid for."

    What we currently know about Trump’s fiscal plan as inferred from the one-page overview penned in April is not enough to make any conclusions on its feasibility and likely effects on revenue neutrality and the budget deficit. Mnuchin’s point is the plan should, while maintaining its pro-growth spirit, also take into account Congressional Republicans’ view of fiscal policy for the sake of quicker implementation.

    People look on during a healthcare rally Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Utah's all-Republican House delegation voted Thursday in favor of a health care overhaul that could impact people with pre-existing conditions, triggering serious worries from people who fit that category.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    Poll Shows Trump’s Approval Rating Fall After Health Care Vote
    Trump’s 2018 budget will be sent to Congress on Tuesday, and, according to some observations, it will provide significant cuts in federal spending, including on Medicaid and farm subsidies. Overall, under the plan, domestic spending will be cut by $54 bln in 2018.

    "I believe that a goal of three percent GDP or higher economic growth is achievable if we make historic reforms to both taxes and regulation," Mnuchin said. 

    Social Security and Medicaid spending will remain at their current levels, which might soften the Democrats’ stance on the matter; however, the proposed cuts in foreign aid and overall international spending are likely to produce outrage among Republicans.

    The Trump administration, meanwhile, said that under the proposed fiscal plan, US economic growth will achieve a sustainable 3 percent per year by 2021. Meanwhile, last year, the US economy expanded by 1.6 percent, and this year started to slow down, growing at an annualized rate of 0.7 percent in the first quarter.  

    With his proposed tax plan, Trump is aiming to lay the cornerstone of a new fiscal policy that will result in a balanced budget in ten years, with all the initial increased spending to be made up for with quicker growth throughout the next decade.

    However, it is not guaranteed that lower tax rates will universally benefit everybody. While taxes may go down, the elimination of certain existing tax deductions and exemptions will possibly result in tax obligations remaining the same or rising for many Americans. This, in turn, might hinder the expansion in consumer sentiment and spending. With domestic consumption driving some 72 percent of the US economy, the negligible effects of the tax reform on certain American households might make it not so much of a stimulus.

    "I can assure you the president's objective and my objective is we create a middle income tax cut and we do not raise taxes on the middle income, if anything the opposite," Mnuchin said. 

    Mnuchin added that tax deductions are mostly taken advantage of by the upper class, and their elimination would not undermine the well-being of average American households 

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Tillerson Says Trump Appreciation for Foreign Service ‘Growing’
    Over the coming ten years, Trump is aiming to invest some $200 bln in federal funds into the economy in order to improve the overall investment climate and promote private investment in the non-financial sector. Another $800 bln is expected to flow into the Main Street economy from private investors and state and local governments in the form of a massive infrastructure package, aimed to boost US growth.Given the opposition to the plan from Congressional Democrats and some Republicans, the White House will have a hard time getting the necessary legislative approvals, particularly when there are signs of discord over the plan within the administration itself.

    “It will be a process of negotiation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “We haven’t paid a whole lot of attention to any president’s budget since I’ve been here.”

    Meanwhile, doubt is brewing among investors and even within the US government itself regarding the depth of the tax cuts the White House will be able to negotiate in Congress. After all, after taking into account the interests of all parties involved in Washington decision-making, the compromise tax plan might arrive later than currently scheduled, and provide more modest support to the economy.

    Mnuchin remains optimistic, though. "I am still very hopeful that we'll get tax reform done this year," he said.

    Tags:
    fiscal policy, budget, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok