Trump May Launch Probe Into Obama’s Data-Sharing Program on Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during their meeting at the White House. Trump responded by saying that he wanted and had the "absolute right" to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety with the Russian officials.

According to the Foreign Policy magazine, a meeting was held at the White House on Wednesday, during which officials discussed the option of accusing Obama's administration of irresponsibly opening access to intelligence data to Russia and other countries via the Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) program, the source said, the Foreign Policy magazine reported.

Washington is also considering the option of putting out a story in the media that would condemn the data-sharing program, according to the magazine.

The US Department of Homeland Security's AIS program was established in 2015, and began operating in 2016 when Obama was still in office. It creates an automated platform between governments and companies to share cyberinformation, particularly about cyberthreats and potential cyberattacks.

