Register
06:10 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a Turkish flag outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam where a crowd gathered to await the arrival of the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.

    US Released 2 Turkish Guards Yet Probe of ‘Disturbing’ Conduct Continues

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    A State Department official said that the United States can confirm that two Turkish security officers involved in attacks on peaceful protesters in Washington, DC earlier this week were detained and released.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States can confirm that two Turkish security officers involved in attacks on peaceful protesters in Washington, DC earlier this week were detained and released, yet a probe of the incident is ongoing, a State Department official told Sputnik.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards attacked a group of Kurdish protesters on Tuesday outside the home of Turkey’s ambassador to the United States amid Erdogan’s visit to Washington. The crackdown left 11 people injured, 9 of whom were hospitalized.

    "We can confirm that two members of the Turkish security detail were briefly detained during the altercations and subsequently released," the official said on Thursday. "The case is currently under investigation and we are not going to go into specifics or speculate on what may happen."

    The official added that the State Department found the conduct of Turkish security personnel "deeply disturbing," and a thorough investigation that will allow the United States to hold the responsible individuals accountable is of "upmost importance."

    In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Tabqa, northern Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hawar News Agency
    US Coalition Envoy Has ‘Full Backing’ After Turkey Calls for Removal - DoS
    Another State Department official told Sputnik that the department was reviewing whether any individuals involved in the incidents were entitled to diplomatic immunity.

    A US law enforcement official told Sputnik earlier in the day that federal authorities detained the two Turkish guards in question until their diplomatic status was clarified.

    "The Secret Service detained two individuals until their diplomatic status could be verified, once it was verified it became a state department matter," the law enforcement official told Sputnik. "We still continue to cooperate with MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] and the state department on any request that they may have."

    The State Department said it contacted Ankara Wednesday to express its deep concerns about Tuesday’s violent incidents. The Turkish embassy, however, later released a statement blaming the altercation on protesters it said were supporting the US-outlawed terror group Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

    Related:

    BP to Provide $244Mln in Jet Fuel to US Aircraft in Turkey Through Pipeline
    German Foreign Minister Asks US for Help in Airbase Row With Turkey
    Turkey, US to Further Cooperate Despite Discord on Syrian Kurds
    US Backs Turkey in Fight Against Daesh, PKK - Trump During Talks With Erdogan
    Tags:
    detention, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok