Uber Appeals US Court's Decision Denying Move to Arbitration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Uber appealed on Thursday a US court’s decision to deny the company’s motion to push its case to arbitration in the Waymo lawsuit, a court document revealed.

"Defendants Uber Technologies, Inc. and Ottomotto LLC (collectively ‘Uber’) hereby appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from the District Court’s Order denying Defendants Uber Technologies, Inc. and Ottomotto LLC, and Otto Trucking LLC’s motion to compel arbitration of, and to stay, trade secret and UCL claims (Dkt. No. 425), entered in this action on May 11, 2017," the document stated on Thursday.

Waymo accuses Anthony Levandowski, a former member of Google’s self-driving car unit team, of passing information on advanced technologies critical for Waymo self-driving cars to Uber.

Levandowski found the Otto self-driving company in 2016, after leaving Waymo; Otto was then acquired by Uber.