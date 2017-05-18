US Congressmen Ask for Additional Data from Justice Dept., FBI on Comey Firing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Mike Conaway requested additional documents from the Justice Department and the FBI regarding the firing of the former FBI Director James Comey, Conaway's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"As part of the House Intelligence Committee’s ongoing investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 elections, Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff sent a letter Wednesday night requesting additional documents from the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) related to FBI’s ongoing counterintelligence investigation, including relevant documents related to the dismissal of Mr. Comey as FBI Director or memorializing conversations between the President and Mr. Comey," the release stated.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department appointed Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The nomination comes a week after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid the probe.

The firing took place amid the ongoing investigations on Trump team's alleged ties with Russia and the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.

Russia has repeatedly denied US claims that it meddled in the US election process, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.