Suspected Driver of Car Ramming Into Pedestrians in NYC Times Square Identified

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — O'Neill told reporters that Rojas drove a Honda on the sidewalk from 42nd Street to 45th Street in Times Square, hitting 23 pedestrians.

"The driver, 26-year-old male, identified as Richard Rojas, a resident of the Bronx, was taken into custody at the scene," O'Neill stated.

Police stated that Rojas has multiple previous records of driving under the influence.

Earlier on Thursday, 23 people were injured after a red Honda plowed into the crowd on the corner of 45th street and Broadway around noon on Thursday, according to police.

One person died at the scene, the others were all taken to the hospital with injuries, four of them critical.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is no indication this incident is an act of terrorism.