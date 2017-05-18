No Indication Car Accident in Times Square Act of Terrorism - Mayor De Blasio

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The New York Police Department (NYPD) announced the accident in Times Square, which killed one person and injured 19, is an isolated incident and the responsible individual is in custody.

"Based on the information we have at this moment, there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism," De Blasio stated.

New York City's Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press briefing on Thursday that four of the 23 people hit by a car on the sidewalk in Times Square had critical injuries, three others were seriously injured and one young woman died at the scene.

"There were four critical patients removed… with various traumatic injuries including open fractures, including multiple traumas," Nigro stated. "Three other injuries were very serious but not critical. Fifteen are less serious."

The young driver of the car that struck multiple pedestrians in New York City's Times Square has been taken into custody, according to video reports from the accident scene on Thursday.

According to CBS New York, the suspect is allegedly a 26-year-old male, Bronx resident. The crash was likely caused by drunk-driving, NYPD told CBS News.

The authorities are testing the 26 year-old man for the presence of alcohol in his body, according to reports.