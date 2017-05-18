At Least One Dead After Car Rams Into Pedestrians in NYC Times Square - Reports

At least one person died in the incident, Reuters reported. The agency cited witnesses as saying that the car drove against traffic onto the sidewalk striking pedestrians.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) 18 мая 2017 г.

CBS reported that at least 20 have been injured, while Reuters report suggests 13 have been wounded.

nyc times square car in flames https://t.co/8VqYchgLKk — Richard D. (@flacoman91) 18 мая 2017 г.

The vehicle that hit pedestrians in the Times Square was a red sedan, CBS New York reported.

It is unclear yet whether the car drove into pedestrians accidentally or not. Media reports suggested that the driver of the car is in custody and being questioned.

"Preliminarily it looks more like a vehicle accident than anything else," a NYPD spokesman told AFP.

Meanwhile, a witness told Reuters that the driver's actions appear "intentional."

New York Police Department (NYPD) has closed off an area of New York City's Times Square after a car rammed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, injuring at least ten and killing at least one, police's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"NYPD has closed off the area [of Times Square]," the spokesperson said.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 18 мая 2017 г.

The incident took place at some 12 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW