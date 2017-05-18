Register
    National security adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017

    Flynn Not to Honor US Senate Intel Committee Subpoena for Docs - Senator

    The lawyers for former US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn have told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not comply with their subpoena for documents, US Senator Richard Burr, the top Republican on the panel, said on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Burr said Flynn’s decision was not a surprise to the Intelligence Committee members, and they would figure out next steps if necessary.

    The Intelligence Committee set Friday as the deadline to turn over materials in connection with its investigation into alleged relations between President Donald Trump’s associates and Russian officials.

    Earlier Thursday, Reuters news agency cited unnamed current and former US officials as saying that Trump election campaign advisers allegedly "were in contact with Russian officials" during "the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race."

    Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had no official contacts with Trump's team during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, characterizing the allegations as an absurd attempt to divert public attention from domestic issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.

    Tags:
    Michael Flynn, Russia, United States
