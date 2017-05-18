Flynn Not to Honor US Senate Intel Committee Subpoena for Docs - Senator

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Trump Team Knew About FBI Probe Into Flynn Before Naming Him Top Security Aide

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Burr said Flynn’s decision was not a surprise to the Intelligence Committee members, and they would figure out next steps if necessary.

The Intelligence Committee set Friday as the deadline to turn over materials in connection with its investigation into alleged relations between President Donald Trump’s associates and Russian officials.

Earlier Thursday, Reuters news agency cited unnamed current and former US officials as saying that Trump election campaign advisers allegedly "were in contact with Russian officials" during "the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race."

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had no official contacts with Trump's team during the 2016 presidential campaign.

