Trump Administration Sends NAFTA Renegotiation Letters to Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration has notified Congress of its intent to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), letters to congressional leaders said on Thursday.

"I am pleased to notify the Congress that the President intends to initiate negotiations with Canada and Mexico regarding modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)," the letters from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stated.

Trump has often decried trade deals like NAFTA — which was signed by former President Bill Clinton — as a bad deal for the United States.

One of Trump’s first acts upon becoming president of the United States was to withdraw the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement that had been negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.