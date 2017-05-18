'Troubling': US Lawmaker Questions Appointment of Mueller to Lead Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The appointment of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US elections and collusion with the Trump campaign is "troubling" as no credible proof of collusion has so far been presented, US Congressman Louie Gohmert said in an interview on Thursday.

"They still haven't shown anything that Russia did that affected the election. And people come up that can't stand the Republicans — [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper on up — and they can't point to anything!" Gohmert told Fox News. "And so the next thing is now we have the special counsel? This is really troubling."

On Wednesday, the US Justice Department appointed Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The nomination comes a week after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid the probe.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied US claims that it meddled in the election and called such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with the Trump team during the presidential campaign.