Register
13:29 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Electronic Warfare

    'Jam the Russians': US to Test Latest Electronic Warfare Gear in Europe

    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Army CERDEC / ICE: Integrated Cyber and Electronic Warfare
    US
    Get short URL
    170023

    The US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment, currently deployed in Germany, will soon start field-testing new electronic warfare (EW) gear to assess its ability to counter Russia’s impressive electronic jamming capabilities.

    The new system will be available in both vehicle-mounted and man-portable forms for use by all types of combat brigades.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test.
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    Revealed: US Army Held Missile Defense War Games to Subvert 'Russian Jamming'
    Doug Wiltsie, director of the Army’s recently created Rapid Capabilities Office, said that the newly arrived advanced electronic warfare kit would enter testing in July and October.

    After analyzing the course of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Pentagon established the Rapid Capabilities Office in the fall of 2016 to expedite critical technologies to the US armed forces in an effort to counter Russia in the field of electronic warfare and cyber operations.

    The Americans view Russia’s electronic warfare capability as a serious threat, especially given the US military’s growing emphasis on developing sea-, air- and ground-based UAVs.

    The Pentagon is also wary of Russia’s clever tactical use of electronic warfare in combat situations.

    Unlike their American colleagues in Iraq and Afghanistan, Russian commanders on the ground do not have to call in aviation to stage electromagnetic attacks.

    They have proved that much can be done by small units, active right on the ground.

    The Russian capabilities in electronic warfare are considered by US military experts as some of the most dangerous around, along with the nuclear triad and missile defense.

    Of particular concern to the Pentagon is the Russian EW units’ ability to cripple the Global Positioning System (GPS) which the US armed forces rely on heavily.

    The Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Jamming the Enemy: Why Russia Ramps Up Production of Electronic Warfare Systems
    Even worse for the Pentagon, instead of disrupting the GPS satellites’ work in orbit, they can tamper with GPS signals inside a war zone or right on the battlefield.

    According to the Pentagon, the Army’s 250,000 combat control and other systems are heavily dependent on navigational support. There are an average 600 such system available in every US Army brigade and their failure during combat could have catastrophic consequences.

    It is with these concerns in mind that the US is putting so much emphasis on the development of alternative GPS-based navigation systems, some of which are slated to be field-tested in 2018.

    Since the start of the Russian military operation in Syria, many US military experts have repeatedly called the electronic warfare systems one of the Russian Armed Forces biggest strengths.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Army Held Missile Defense War Games to Subvert 'Russian Jamming'
    Iran Deploys Jamming Tool to Combat Drones
    Jamming the Enemy: Russia Ramps Up Production of Electronic Warfare Systems
    Tags:
    alternative navigation systems, field tests, jamming, electronic warfare, GPS, Rapid Capabilities Office, Russian Armed Forces, Pentagon, Doug Wiltsie, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok