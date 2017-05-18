Ivanka for President! US Citizens Favor Trump's Daughter More Than Himself

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – While 55 percent of US residents do not favor President Trump, only 36 percent feel the same way about Ivanka Trump, the poll, published Wednesday, demonstrated.

With regard to those who feel favorable toward both individuals, the survey showed that this opinion was almost evenly divided, with 47 and 44 percent feeling this way about the president and his daughter, respectively.

The poll also noted that 16 percent of those surveyed had either never heard of or had an opinion about Ivanka Trump, while only one percent gave a similar answer with regard to Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted on May 3-7, among 1,011 adults by means of phone interviews with a four percentage point margin of error.

Despite losing the popular vote in the United State's 2016 election, Trump won the presidency by gaining a majority lead in electoral college vote over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Ivanka Trump currently serves as unpaid employee in the White House regardless of concerns over the possibility of ethics violations.