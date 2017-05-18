One in Four US Workers Believe Jobs at Risk of Displacement by Technology

© REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer Pence to Travel to St. Louis Wednesday for Talk With US Workers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A slightly more than a quarter of workers in the United States say their jobs may likely be replaced by innovative technology within the next two decades, a Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"About one in four US workers (26 percent) say it is at least somewhat likely that their job will be eliminated by new technology, automation, artificial intelligence or robots within the next 20 years," the poll stated.

It is unclear which jobs are most vulnerable to be displaced by technology, the poll added.

However, the poll mentioned that bank tellers, financial analysts, construction workers, farmers and tax drivers are among the jobs most likely to be displaced by technology in the future.