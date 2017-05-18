US Senate Intel Committee Heads Vow to Continue Russia Probe

"The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will continue its own investigation and to the extent any deconfliction is required, we will engage with Director Mueller and our expectation is that he will engage with the Committee as well," Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in the statement on Wednesday.
The two senators also welcomed Mueller's appointment, saying it would provide certainty for the American people that the investigation was proceeding fairly.
