US Senate Intel Committee Heads Vow to Continue Russia Probe

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US Special Counsel in Russia Probe Vows to 'Discharge Responsibility' to Best of Ability

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee will continue its probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the election and will work with newly appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to ensure that no conflicts arise as he launches his own probe into the matter, the top two leaders of the committee said in a joint statement.

"The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will continue its own investigation and to the extent any deconfliction is required, we will engage with Director Mueller and our expectation is that he will engage with the Committee as well," Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in the statement on Wednesday.

The two senators also welcomed Mueller's appointment, saying it would provide certainty for the American people that the investigation was proceeding fairly.