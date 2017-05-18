US Special Counsel in Russia Probe Vows to Discharge to Best of Ability

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A new special prosecutor in the FBI's Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, promised following his appointment to do everything possible to perform and complete the probe.

"I accept this responsibility and will discharge it to the best of my ability," Mueller said on Wednesday as quoted by CBS News.

Later Donald Trump said that the investigation would prove no collusion took place, the White House said in a press release.

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly," Trump stated in the release on Wednesday.