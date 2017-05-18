Pelosi: US Special Counsel for Russia Probe Can't Replace Independent Commission

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a Special Counsel to lead the probe into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties with Russia will not eliminate the need for a fully independent congressional commission, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a press release.

"He [Mueller] cannot take the place of a truly independent, outside commission that is completely free from the Trump Administration’s meddling," Pelosi said Wednesday. "A special prosecutor does not negate the need for vigorous Congressional investigations either."