Former FBI Chief Mueller Appointed to Lead Investigation into Trump-Russia Ties

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress have picked up their calls into the need for a special investigator to watch Trump after former FBI head James Comey was fired on May 9. On Wednesday, they got their wish.

Comey had been overseeing an investigation between Trump and the Russians, which led some observers to charge that the president had obstructed justice by interfering in an ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, an explosive report emerged suggesting Trump had asked the director to close a probe concerning ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.