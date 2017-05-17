US Rear Admiral Gets 18 Months in Jail for Lying About Foreign Contractor Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US authorities have sentenced Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau to a year and a half in prison because he lied to investigators about his relations with a foreign defense contractor involved in a fraud scheme, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"US Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators to conceal his illicit 20-year relationship with Leonard Glenn Francis, the owner of Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA), the foreign defense contractor at the center of a major bribery and fraud scandal," the release stated.