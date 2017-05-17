Register
23:51 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer guards a group of 116 Salvadorean immigrants that wait to be deported,at Willacy Detention facility in Raymondville, Texas on December 18, 2008

    Over 41,000 Arrested Since Trump Tightened Immigration Rules

    © AFP 2017/ Jose CABEZAS
    US
    Get short URL
    15521

    The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that the United States has arrested more than 41,000 illegal immigrants since President Donald Trump signed executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration to the country.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    ‘It’s All Got to Do With the President’: ICE Arrests Spike in Trump’s First Months
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has arrested more than 41,000 illegal immigrants since President Donald Trump signed executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration to the country, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Wednesday.

    "Between Jan. 22 and April 29, 2017, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) deportation officers administratively arrested 41,318 individuals on civil immigration charges," ICE said in a statement.

    The number of arrests so far this year is 37.6 percent higher than the number of detentions during the same period of 2016.

    Nearly 75 percent of the people arrested this year had been convicted of crimes ranging from assault and drug abuse to homicide, ICE said.

    "ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens," ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan was quoted as saying in the statement.

    In late January, Trump expanded the pool of illegal immigrants who are considered so-called "priorities" for deportation.

    Under former President Barack Obama, only immigrants who were involved in gangs or had been convicted of a felony or several misdemeanors were considered deportation priorities.

    Related:

    Hotline Bling: Trump ‘Immigration Crime’ Office Flooded With Space Alien Reports
    US Immigration Agency Sued for Ignoring Data Request on Trump Muslim Ban
    California Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Order
    Tags:
    arrest, immigration, ICE, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok