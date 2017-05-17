Over 41,000 Arrested Since Trump Tightened Immigration Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has arrested more than 41,000 illegal immigrants since President Donald Trump signed executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration to the country, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Wednesday.

"Between Jan. 22 and April 29, 2017, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) deportation officers administratively arrested 41,318 individuals on civil immigration charges," ICE said in a statement.

The number of arrests so far this year is 37.6 percent higher than the number of detentions during the same period of 2016.

Nearly 75 percent of the people arrested this year had been convicted of crimes ranging from assault and drug abuse to homicide, ICE said.

"ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens," ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan was quoted as saying in the statement.

In late January, Trump expanded the pool of illegal immigrants who are considered so-called "priorities" for deportation.

Under former President Barack Obama, only immigrants who were involved in gangs or had been convicted of a felony or several misdemeanors were considered deportation priorities.