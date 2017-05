WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The first part of Brennan's testimony will be open to the public before the committee later moves to a closed session, according to the calendar.

The committee invited Brennan to testify in late March, but his testimony was abruptly canceled by then Chairman Devin Nunes.

The testimony was rescheduled following Nunes' decision in April to recuse himself from the investigation.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, characterizing the allegations as an absurd attempt to divert public attention from domestic issues.