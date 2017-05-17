US Senate Judiciary Cmte. Asks FBI, White House for Papers on Trump-Comey Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday requested the FBI and the White House to provide copies of its ex-director James Comey's memos and records related to his communication with US President Donald Trump.

"[The Committee] today called on FBI to provide all memos relating to former FBI Director Comey's interactions with his superiors in both the Trump and Obama administrations," the release posted by the committee stated. "They also called on the White House to provide records of interactions with Comey, including any audio recordings."

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Comey had written notes about a conversation with Trump where the president urged him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn’s alleged links to Russia and Turkey.

Other US lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have urged Comey to testify as soon as possible before various congressional committees.

Flynn resigned in February after media reports revealed he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.