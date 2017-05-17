US House Intelligence Cmte. Unaware of FBI Memos Relating to Trump - Member

"No, and this is the thing that continues to astonish me," Schiff told MSNBC, replying to a question whether the Intelligence Committee knew of Comey's memos. "I was not aware of either the conversation [Comey] described or that there was a memo backing that up."
On Tuesday evening, the New York Times reported that recently terminated FBI Director Comey wrote a memo shortly after his February meeting with President Donald Trump, in which the president allegedly asked him to end the investigation of Flynn.
President Trump removed Comey from his position last Tuesday at the recommendation of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein.
According to Schiff, the Intelligence Committee has not yet formally invited Comey to testify in front of the panel, but the request is in the works.
