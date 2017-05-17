Register
    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 30, 2017

    US House Intelligence Cmte. Unaware of FBI Memos Relating to Trump - Member

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee was unaware of the conversation between Donald Trump and James Comey regarding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee was not aware either of former FBI Director James Comey's conversations with President Donald Trump regarding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, or of the memorandums backing up those conversations, US Congressman and Commitee member Adam Schiff, said in an interview on Wednesday.

    "No, and this is the thing that continues to astonish me," Schiff told MSNBC, replying to a question whether the Intelligence Committee knew of Comey's memos. "I was not aware of either the conversation [Comey] described or that there was a memo backing that up."

    On Tuesday evening, the New York Times reported that recently terminated FBI Director Comey wrote a memo shortly after his February meeting with President Donald Trump, in which the president allegedly asked him to end the investigation of Flynn.

    Shortly afterwards, Flynn resigned from the position, when the story broke out that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

    President Trump removed Comey from his position last Tuesday at the recommendation of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein.

    According to Schiff, the Intelligence Committee has not yet formally invited Comey to testify in front of the panel, but the request is in the works.

    Tags:
    talks, Adam Schiff, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, James Comey, United States
