US Senate Intel Committee Requests More Information From Comey, McCabe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff said that Former FBI Director James Comey will likely testify before the US Congress soon about the investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties with Russia and conversations the two had.

"The Committee sent two additional letters seeking information related to the Committee's ongoing investigation," the statement said. "The first was sent to former FBI Director James Comey seeking his appearance before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in both open and closed sessions."

© AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm Former FBI Director Comey to Testify Before US Congress Soon

The second letter was sent to McCabe requesting notes or a memorandum written by Comey with respect to his meeting with President Donald Trump in the White House, the statement added.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Comey had written notes about a conversation with Trump where the president urged him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn’s alleged links to Russia and Turkey.

Other US lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have urged Comey to testify as soon as possible before various congressional committees.

Flynn resigned in February after media reports revealed he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.