US Congress Should Not Rush to Impeach Trump - Schiff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, US Congressman Al Green said Trump should be impeached for obstructing the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) probe into the possible relationship between the president and the Russian government.

Justin Amash, a Republican, also raised the idea on Wednesday in an interview with The Hill newspaper.

"No one should rush to embrace the most extraordinary remedy… removing the president from office," Schiff told reporters. "I think we’re a long way from knowing the facts here."

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria US Congressman Green Calls for Trump's Impeachment During House Session

Schiff spoke after congressional Democrats announced they had signed a discharge petition calling on Congress to establish an independent investigation into ties between Trump and Russia.

During the press conference, Schiff and other House Democrats said the bipartisan investigation into alleged ties between Trump and Russia has been blocked by the White House as well as some Republicans.

Lawmakers were reacting to recent reports in the Washington Post and New York Times that Trump had shared sensitive information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and had asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into former national security advisor Mike Flynn.

Trump and his National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster have stated the media reports were false.