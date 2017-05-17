Former FBI Director Comey to Testify Before US Congress Soon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Comey had written notes about a conversation with Trump where the president urged him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn’s alleged links to Russia and Turkey.

"I think we’ll have Director Comey come back to the Congress in short order to testify in front of one committee or another," Schiff told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Comey's Memo About Meeting With Trump Leaves Unanswered Questions - Ryan

Schiff said he would ask Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, what concerned him about the conversation, if he reported it to superiors at the Justice Department and if there were any other talks with the president that concerned him.

Other US lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have urged Comey to testify as soon as possible before various congressional committees.

Flynn resigned in February after media reports revealed he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.