First Republican Congressman Raises Possibility of Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Amash was asked by The Hill newspaper if the details in the memorandum written by former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey were true, would it merit impeachment, Amash said, "Yes."

Amash then added, "But everybody gets a fair trial in this country."

Earlier in the day, US Congressman Al Green called for Trump's impeachment during the US House of Representatives session.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria US Congressman Green Calls for Trump's Impeachment During House Session

The US media has reported on the existence of a memorandum, written by Comey after a meeting with Trump in February, allegedly stating the US president asked Comey to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his ties to Russia.

The White House has denied the allegations, stressing that Trump has never asked Comey or any other official to close the investigation into Flynn's alleged ties with Russia.

According to a survey by Public Policy Polling released on Tuesday, some 48 percent of US voters believe Trump should be impeached, for the first time exceeding those who oppose the idea.

The poll attributed the backlash against Trump to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as widespread opposition to legislation approved by the House of Representatives that would rollback benefits under Obamacare.