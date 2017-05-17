Saudi Ministry Signs $5.4Mln Lobbying Deal With US Firm Ahead of Trump's Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The deal between the Saudi Ministry of the Interior, run by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef, and Washington, DC lobbyists SPG calls for the firm to provide public relations, media engagement and public affairs council, Politico reported citing a contract filed with the US Department of Justice.

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali Saudi Arabia Believes US Will Come to Help Riyadh Resolve its Issues in Mideast

The newspaper noted the firm has hired several political and intelligence operatives in recent months, including some with links to the US president.

On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster announced that Trump will sign agreements on security and economic cooperation when he visits Saudi Arabia next week.

US media reported last week that the Saudi embassy in Washington paid US military veterans and families of the 9/11 terror attacks to lobby against the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA).

JASTA, which Congress passed in 2016 over former US President Barack Obama's veto, allows the 9/11 victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia for allegedly sponsoring the hijackers.