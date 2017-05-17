Trump Approval Rating Hits New Low - Poll

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump’s Approval Rating Declines to 38% - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moreover, the survey was taken "before claims that he [Trump] disclosed sensitive information to Russian officials in the Oval Office and tried to shut down an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn," a report by the news publication Politico stated.

The 42-percent approval rating is his lowest yet in Politico/Morning Consult’s weekly survey, which has tended to show more positive results for Trump than many, if not most, public opinion polls.

As with other surveys, partisanship was evident, with 79 percent of Republicans approving of Trump’s job performance, mirroring the 79 percent of Democrats who disapprove, the poll revealed.

Among voters with no party affiliation, 39 percent expressed approval of the new US president, compared with 50 percent who disapproved, the poll noted.