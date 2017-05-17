Trump Approval Rating Hits New Low - Poll

The 42-percent approval rating is his lowest yet in Politico/Morning Consult’s weekly survey, which has tended to show more positive results for Trump than many, if not most, public opinion polls.
As with other surveys, partisanship was evident, with 79 percent of Republicans approving of Trump’s job performance, mirroring the 79 percent of Democrats who disapprove, the poll revealed.
Among voters with no party affiliation, 39 percent expressed approval of the new US president, compared with 50 percent who disapproved, the poll noted.
