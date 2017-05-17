Register
17:47 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tanks Armata of the mechanized columns of the Central Military District's Moscow Garrison during the rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 71st Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, at the Alabino training ground, Moscow Region.

    Why US Attempts to Hide Its Tanks From Russia's Armatas are Doomed

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    US
    Get short URL
    242140

    The US military in Europe is testing new high-tech camouflage for its armored vehicles during a NATO military drill in Germany.

    Many experts say that this is done to make US armor less visible to the state-of-the-art radar, infrared and thermal sensors, and  other target acquisition equipment installed on Russia’s latest Armata tanks and armored vehicles.

    Stryker vehicles of the US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment roll down the way during the ''Dragoon Ride'' military exercise in Salociai some 178 kms (110 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, March 23, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Hiding Tanks: US Army Testing Stryker Camouflage Upgrade in Europe
    Last week, the US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stationed in Vilsek, Germany was issued Barracuda camouflage for its Stryker armored vehicles.

    According to the designers, the new camouflage system prevents the fighting vehicle from being identified by radar and infrared sensors, seen or targeted. It also increases their survivability and gives the crews more time to make a decision.

    The Barracuda camouflage, designed by Sweden’s defense and security company Saab, is being tested as part of the large-scale training of NATO’s multinational force in Europe to contain imaginary “Russian aggression.”

    According to Saab representatives, if the current tests of their mobile camouflage system are a success, an order for its mass-scale deliveries could be placed already in June.

    The Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System (MCS) is a tailor-made, multi-purpose covering with optimized colors, designs and properties for all environments.

    It enhances survivability, sustainability and logistics of vehicles and equipment, while continuously providing "stealth" or masking capabilitiesy in the visual, near-infrared, thermal infrared and broadband radar wavelengths.

    Compared with conventional paint, the MCS is non-reflective blurring the combat vehicle’s silhouette and making it blend in with the surroundings.

    Specialists insist, however, that no camouflage, no matter how advanced, can make a tank or an armored vehicle completely invisible to the enemy.

    The T-15 heavy infantry combat vehicle and the T-14 tank, both based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    How Smart Will the Armata's Smart Munitions Be? 'Really Smart'
    In an interview with Sputnik, military expert Viktor Baranets said that the current tests of the Barracuda camouflage were more about politics and PR.

    “They are trying to show that, in addition to weapons and hardware, they also have such camouflage systems. The much-trumpeted Barracuda system is just a lot of hot air, like all the talk that our radars don’t ‘see’ their planes. Baloney! The Americans have recently stepped up their flights along our border and our radars see them all right, despite all the ‘anti-radar’ paint they put on their planes,” Baranets said.

    “They simply want to show us that if they camouflage their tanks and cannons, we, Russians, will not see them. Give me a break!” he added.

    Russia’s state-of-the-art T-14 Armata main battle tank boasts a target tracking system and computer unit, which significantly increase its efficiency on the battlefield and enable it to destroy enemy armored vehicles with the very first shot.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Hiding Tanks: US Army Testing Stryker Camouflage Upgrade in Europe
    Russian Strategic Missile Troops to Get 1,500 New Camouflage Kits in 2017
    Tags:
    tanks, armored vehicles, camouflage, Armata, US Army Stryker, NATO, Viktor Baranets, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok