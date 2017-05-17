US Congressman Green Calls for Trump's Impeachment During House Session

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on the House floor calls for President Trump to be impeached pic.twitter.com/yi1oPizkyI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017

"I rise today Mr. Speaker to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice," Green stated.

Green noted that Trump obstructed justice by firing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, who was conducting an investigation into alleged connections between the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 US election.

It is time for the American people to let Congress know where they stand on the issue of impeachment, Green added, and he called on citizens to sign a petition supporting Trump's impeachment.

Earlier in the day, he announced his intention on Twitter.

"Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST," Green stated.

Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) 17 мая 2017 г.

According to a survey by Public Policy Polling released on Tuesday, some 48 percent of US voters believe Trump should be impeached, for the first time exceeding those who oppose the idea.

The poll attributed the backlash against Trump to the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as widespread opposition to legislation approved by the House of Representatives that would rollback benefits under Obamacare.