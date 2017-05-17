Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Walks Free After Seven Years in Prison

The BBC reported, citing a US army spokesman, that Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman, had left Fort Leavenworth military prison, an all-male institution, in Kansas.

© AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM Cars enter and exit US Army facility Fort Leavenworth in Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 16, 2017.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. In August 2013, the whistleblower was sentenced to 35 years in prison for violating the US Espionage Act by leaking approximately 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks for publication online, in what later became known as the Afghan War Diary.

In January, then-US President Barack Obama commuted Manning's 35-year prison sentence.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Manning will remain on active duty in the US Army once she is free. Though she will be an unpaid soldier, she will still be eligible for health care and other benefits as a private in the Army.