US House Oversight Chair Asks FBI to Hand Over Comey Memo by May 24

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon ‘I Hope You Can Let This Go’: Comey Memo Reportedly Reveals Trump Asked FBI to Shut Down Flynn Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, the The New York Times reported earlier that after a dinner with Trump, Comey noted in a memo that the US president had asked him to "let this go," referring to the probe into ex-security adviser Flynn's connections with Russia.

"So the Committee can consider that question… provide, no later than May 24, 2017, all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communication between Comey and the President," the letter stated.

Earlier, Chaffetz said in a tweet he was ready to sign a subpoena to acquire the Comey memo.

The New York Times report claimed that Comey shared the existence of the memo with senior FBI officials and close associates. The New York Times admitted it has not seen a copy of the memo, but a Comey associate, the paper claimed, read parts of the memo to them. The Trump administration refuted the media report.

The White House fired Flynn several weeks after Trump took office for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. Flynn originally said sanctions against Russia were not discussed in his conversations with Kislyak, but then admitted they were mentioned.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, characterizing the allegations as an absurd attempt to divert public attention from domestic issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.