US Offers $500,000 Purse in Artificial Intelligence Contest

"This challenge will pose a representative question to be answered by respondents using a completely automated system to sift through text reports and generate a finished intelligence product," the release stated on Tuesday.
The purse consists of a top prize of $100,000 and multiple prizes of $30,000 for submissions from teams of high school students, the release explained.
Entrants with the highest ranked submissions will be required to submit their source codes, the release noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)