US Offers $500,000 Purse in Artificial Intelligence Contest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Prizes totaling a half-million dollars will be awarded to contestants who develop the best artificial intelligence programs to produce complete reports from reams of data without a human writer, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced in a press release.

"This challenge will pose a representative question to be answered by respondents using a completely automated system to sift through text reports and generate a finished intelligence product," the release stated on Tuesday.

The purse consists of a top prize of $100,000 and multiple prizes of $30,000 for submissions from teams of high school students, the release explained.

Entrants with the highest ranked submissions will be required to submit their source codes, the release noted.