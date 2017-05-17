Trump Continues US National Emergency With Respect to Iraq

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed Trump Maintains National Emergency Status for Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump continued the national emergency with respect to the stabilization of Iraq, the White House said on Tuesday.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said obstacles remain with respect to the orderly reconstruction of Iraq, restoring peace and security and developing the country’s institutions.

"Obstacles… continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump stated. "Accordingly, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency with respect to the stabilization of Iraq."

US law requires the president to renew national emergencies within 90 days prior to the anniversary of their declaration.

Former President George W. Bush first declared the national emergency with respect to the stabilization of Iraq on May 22, 2003.

Officials have said Washington and Baghdad remain in talks about a continued US troop presence in Iraq after Daesh terror group is defeated.

In March, US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel said the two nations were working on a five-year plan for cooperation.