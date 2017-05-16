Register
01:06 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    ‘Heil Trump’ Graffiti on Indy Church Last November Was a False Flag

    ‘Heil Trump’ Graffiti on Indiana Church in November Revealed to Be a False Flag

    © YouTube/WTHR
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11203

    Hateful graffiti that was spray painted on an Indianapolis church in November has been revealed to be a “false flag” to spread fear, done by someone opposed to Donald Trump winning the presidency.

    US Customs and Border Protection Officer
    © AFP 2017/ Paul J. Richards
    Michigan Man Lied About Iraqi Mom Dying After Trump’s Immigration Order
    The vandalism, which included the words “Heil Trump” and a gay slur, was actually done by George Nathaniel Stang, 26, who is a gay man himself, and a member of the church.

    On Wednesday, Stang was charged with a misdemeanor by Brown County Prosecutor Ted Adams.

    Stang claims that he vandalized St. David's Episcopal Church in an attempt to upset people into “mobilizing a movement” after the election.

    "Over the course of that week, I was fearful, scared and alone, too, in my fear," Stang told the Indianapolis Star Tribune. "I guess one of the driving factors behind me committing the act was that I wanted other people to be scared with me."

    Stang claims that he now realizes what he did was wrong.

    "I'm very sad to have created more hate in a world that already has too much hate," Stang said. "The congregation doesn't deserve it, the emotional turmoil I put them through.”

    Stang also wanted to be clear that he didn’t intend harm to the church.

    "To be clear, my actions were not motivated by hate for the church or its congregation," Stang wrote in a statement for police. "I suppose I wanted to give local people a reason to fight for good even if it was a false flag. I of course realize now that this was NOT the way to go about inspiring activism."

    The church has also issued a statement regarding what Stang did.

    "Nathan is a member of our St. David's family, and naturally there is a certain amount of betrayal with this act," Rev. Kelsey Hutto, pastor in charge at St. David's wrote in a statement. "Over the coming weeks and days, we will process our emotions regarding this hurtful act."

    Handcuffs
    Ruben Diaz
    Disgraced Reporter Arrested for Terrorizing Jewish Community Centers
    There have been many similar cases since the election of Donald Trump as US president on November 8.

    At liberal arts school Williams College in Massachusetts, two students faced disciplinary action over a KKK hoax that they claimed was in protest of the election results.

    The students involved were not publicly named, but gained viral attention after pouring a red wood stain, meant to look like blood, down the stairwell of a school building and writing “AMKKK KILL” on a wall with the substance.

    In March, police in Schenectady, New York arrested Andrew King, a man who made the rounds on local television stations expressing his fear about being targeted for his Jewish faith, for filing a false report after spray painting swastikas on his own home.

    In another recent example, Yasmin Seweid, 18, was arrested after it turned out that her viral story about being attacked on the New York subway by three white men shouting support for Trump while attempting to snatch her head scarf was a lie. She has been charged with filing a false report and faces up to one year in prison if convicted.

    Related:

    Story Sinks: US Swimmer Lochte Lied About Robbery to Hide ‘Drunken’ Vandalism
    US Students Must Sign Out Toilet Paper After Vandalism
    Banksy's Chipping at EU Flag Brexit Mural Vandalized by Local Resident
    It Happened Again: Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Vandalized
    Infuriated Man Gets Punished by the Elevator He Vandalized
    Tags:
    Vandalism, Hoax, False Flag, St. David's Episcopal Church, Ted Adams, George Nathaniel "Nathan" Stang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok